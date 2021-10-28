Cboe introduces new type of options for retail traders – Nanos

Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has revealed Nanos, its new options contract designed to simplify options trading for retail traders, allowing them to start small and grow with their trading confidence.

According to Cboe’s announcement, Nanos is set to launch on the S&P 500 Index in first-quarter 2022. The settled Nanos S&P 500 contract is a fraction of the size of standard options contract. It is at 1/100th the size of an XSP1 option. Nanos S&P 500 (ticker symbol: NANOS) is a response to the growing demand for simpler, cost-effective way to gain broad exposure to the US equity market. It helps traders focus on understanding the market and refining their trading strategies.

The S&P 500 Index (SPX) options market has served primarily institutional investors well for years. The higher price of a standard option contract can be a barrier to entry for retail traders and the smaller size of Nanos aims to help beginners gain confidence as they learn and apply basic trading strategies, utilize simplified analytics when identifying and sizing trades, and continue on a learning path.