Capital Index (UK) sees 29% drop in 2021 turnover

International financial brokerage Capital Index’s UK subsidiary, Capital Index (UK) Limited, released its 2021 trading volume today. The London-based CFDs trading and spread betting broker reported £1.70 million in turnover, almost 30 lower than the £2.44 million it registered the previous year.

Operating loss for the period reached £286,889 from a £122,150 operating profit in 2020. Pre-tax loss stood at £300,389 from a profit of £108,650, registered in the prior year.

The net loss for 2021 was £238,796, according to Capital Index (UK)’s filing in Companies House.