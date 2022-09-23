Capital Index (UK) sees 29% drop in 2021 turnover

Steffy Bogdanova
September 23, 2022 1:21 pm

International financial brokerage Capital Index’s UK subsidiary, Capital Index (UK) Limited, released its 2021 trading volume today. The London-based CFDs trading and spread betting broker reported £1.70 million in turnover, almost 30 lower than the £2.44 million it registered the previous year.

Operating loss for the period reached £286,889 from a £122,150 operating profit in 2020. Pre-tax loss stood at £300,389 from a profit of £108,650, registered in the prior year.

The net loss for 2021 was £238,796, according to Capital Index (UK)’s filing in Companies House.

The company noted in the official report that 2021 was a challenging year for the company.

Capital Index (UK) said:

The company has coped well with the operational difficulties associated with the pandemic, but a lack of volatility compared with the previous year cut into expected revenues, and difficult decisions had to be made.

LeapRate Analyst

Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.
Tags:

Read Also: