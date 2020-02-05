Broadridge names Chris Perry President

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR), a global Fintech company and part of the S&P 500® Index, just announced that it has appointed Chris Perry as President, effective March 2, 2020. Perry currently leads Broadridge’s Global Sales, Marketing and Client Solutions organization, but will now take a stronger role leading Broadridge’s top clients and partners, overseeing Broadridge International, and coordinating Broadridge’s overall growth strategy.

Gokey commented on the news:

Chris is a proven leader who has been a driving force behind Broadridge’s record sales growth over the past six years, providing both strategic vision and practical insight in cultivating client relationships, developing client solutions, and fostering an award-winning associate culture. I look forward to working with Chris to continue to transform Broadridge into a leading SaaS provider leveraging next-generation technology to deliver industry solutions for critical infrastructure underpinning governance and communications, capital markets, and wealth and investment management. I am confident that with Chris’ appointment, we will create even greater growth for our clients, investors, and associates.

Perry joined Broadridge in 2014 and has more than 25 years of experience in banking, brokerage and financial information services. Prior to the company, he held leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and Thomson Financial. He said: