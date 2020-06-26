BNY Mellon releases data and analytics solutions offerings and partners with Microsoft

Banking and financial services holding company BNY Mellon announced the launch of three new data and analytics solutions offerings tailored to assist investment managers with managing their data better, improving the success of US-listed fund launches and supporting the customization of investment portfolios to ESG factors. BNY Mellon has also expanded its relationship with Microsoft to create data, technology and content solutions for investment managers built on Microsoft Azure.
Roman Regelman, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Servicing and Digital, BNY Mellon commented:
Our clients want and need more flexibility in their cloud-based data solutions so they can remain agile to evolving market, client and regulatory changes. Data Vault, Distribution Analytics and ESG Data Analytics were developed to help investment managers better manage and unlock value from their data. Further, our expanded relationship with Microsoft underscores our open culture of partnering with leading technology providers to collaborate on data solutions that address client investment needs.
The three new offerings from BNY Mellon Data and Analytics Solutions are already available and more applications are in development through collaboration with clients and will be added in the future.
The new offerings include:
A cloud-based data and analytics platform Data Vault which supports the rapid onboarding of data to provide more flexibility and advance client innovation and discovery. Through combination of Data Vault with a scalable, machine-learning approach to data quality, users can more interact with data faster to gain actionable insights.
The Distribution Analytics offering utilizes machine learning to help asset managers better understand predictive market demand drivers and sales momentum for mutual funds and exchange traded funds in the US so they can evaluate how to gain market share.
ESG Data Analytics leverages AI to customize investment portfolios to individual ESG preferences with support from crowdsourced ESG data and demonstrability screens.
Judson Althoff, executive vice president of Microsoft’s Worldwide Commercial Business said:
We are pleased to collaborate with BNY Mellon on innovative cloud-based solutions built on Microsoft Azure to help their clients create alpha-generating opportunities and manage assets. The scope and scale of BNY Mellon’s investment data, coupled with our portfolio of Azure products and services, will lead to solutions that enhance data as an asset and optimize accessibility of information for investment managers.
BNY Mellon Data and Analytics Solutions is a recently developed cloud-based software and content offering incorporating resources from the Eagle product suite, Intermediary Analytics and other BNY Mellon technology and data assets. It presents an open ecosystem of proprietary and third-party business applications aiming to assist investment managers in managing their data and ultimately serving their clients more effectively.