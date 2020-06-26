BNY Mellon releases data and analytics solutions offerings and partners with Microsoft

Banking and financial services holding company BNY Mellon announced the launch of three new data and analytics solutions offerings tailored to assist investment managers with managing their data better, improving the success of US-listed fund launches and supporting the customization of investment portfolios to ESG factors. BNY Mellon has also expanded its relationship with Microsoft to create data, technology and content solutions for investment managers built on Microsoft Azure.

Roman Regelman, Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Asset Servicing and Digital, BNY Mellon commented:

Our clients want and need more flexibility in their cloud-based data solutions so they can remain agile to evolving market, client and regulatory changes. Data Vault, Distribution Analytics and ESG Data Analytics were developed to help investment managers better manage and unlock value from their data. Further, our expanded relationship with Microsoft underscores our open culture of partnering with leading technology providers to collaborate on data solutions that address client investment needs.

The three new offerings from BNY Mellon Data and Analytics Solutions are already available and more applications are in development through collaboration with clients and will be added in the future.