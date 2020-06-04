BNY Mellon launches FX Pricing and Trading Engine to expand FX footprint in Singapore

Banking and financial services holding company BNY Mellon announced its plan to build a high-performance FX pricing and trading engine. The bank is going to partner with the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) as it continues to enhance its foreign exchange presence in the region.

BNY Mellon will establish new low-latency electronic FX infrastructure in the Southeast Asian nation and improve execution quality and price discovery for clients initially in spot and later in deliverable and non-deliverable forwards and swaps.