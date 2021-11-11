BidX Markets launches today

Global multi-asset liquidity solutions provider BidX Markets today announced its official launch.

The company is regulated by the FCA and provides solutions which connect brokers, asset managers and funds to Tier 1 liquidity, connectivity and distribution services.

Founded by industry veteran Simon Blackledge, who previously launched iTexSys, BidX Markets’ founding team comprises of industry experts from Barclays Capital, LMAX and BNP Paribas.

In the official announcement shared with LeapRate, BidX Markets noted that the FCA authorisation was obtained in the beginning of 2021. The company then proceeded to build a robust core systems combined with continuous testing with a handful of clients across various segments.