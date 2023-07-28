BidX Markets introduces spread betting platform for UK pro traders

The regulated provider of multi-asset liquidity and trading technology, BidX Markets, has introduced a Spread Betting Platform tailored for experienced traders in the UK.
The platform, accessible via web, App, and MT4, offers a wide selection of markets such as FX, Bullion, Indices, and Shares, all exclusively designed for Spread Betting. Through this new product, traders can effectively diversify their portfolios and capitalize on opportunities in global markets by utilizing multi-asset institutional liquidity from Tier1 banks, regional banks, ECNs, and professional trading venues. The platform also provides access to EA’s, advanced order execution, charting tools, and fast execution.
James Roddy, HNW Professional Client Sales at BidX Markets, said:
We are delighted to be making the announcement that BidX Markets has now expanded its product offering to include Spread Betting for our Professional Clients – this move embodies our commitment to continue to deliver innovative and customer-centric solutions. What makes this product particularly appealing is benefiting from trading access normally only available for institutions, resulting in a lower cost to trade.
Additionally, clients who meet the professional Client Classification can benefit from other advantages, including access to leverage, personalized margin call levels, commission-free trading, extended trading hours for select instruments (24 hours, 7 days), and other arrangements.
