BidX Markets introduces spread betting platform for UK pro traders

The regulated provider of multi-asset liquidity and trading technology, BidX Markets, has introduced a Spread Betting Platform tailored for experienced traders in the UK.

The platform, accessible via web, App, and MT4, offers a wide selection of markets such as FX, Bullion, Indices, and Shares, all exclusively designed for Spread Betting. Through this new product, traders can effectively diversify their portfolios and capitalize on opportunities in global markets by utilizing multi-asset institutional liquidity from Tier1 banks, regional banks, ECNs, and professional trading venues. The platform also provides access to EA’s, advanced order execution, charting tools, and fast execution.