Andreas Wigstrom named managing director of LMAX Global

LMAX Group, operator of institutional execution venues for FX and crypto currency trading, has revealed the appointment of Andreas Wigstrom to the newly created role of Managing Director for LMAX Global, the Group’s regulated broker. Wigstrom will be responsible for sales and distribution of the LMAX Global offering worldwide.

Andreas Wigstrom said:

I am honoured to have been given the opportunity to take on this new role at such a pivotal moment in the LMAX Group growth story. I truly believe that we have a unique product and value proposition and have a clear sense of how we can build on our track record of achieving growth and driving innovation.

Wigstrom joined LMAX Group in 2010 in the course of a decade has played a key role in driving growth in EMEA and Japan. He has delivered consistent results in client onboarding, retention, growth in volumes and revenues.

David Mercer, CEO, LMAX Group, commented:

This appointment demonstrates the depth of talent we have within LMAX Group, alongside the capabilities our senior managers have in geographic and business-line leadership roles. This is a great strength of LMAX Group. Andreas is at the top of his game and a natural choice for this newly created role. I am confident that we have the right team in place to deliver the Group’s full capabilities to serve the evolving needs of our clients.

LMAX Group recently signed an agreement to sell a 30% stake in the company to J.C. Flowers & Co. LLC. The institutional execution venues operator for FX and crypto currency trading revealed that the companies have a greed on a cash consideration of $300 million valuing LMAX Group at $1 billion.