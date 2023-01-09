BidX Markets appoints Harry Fry as new APAC head

Global multi-asset liquidity provider BidX Markets today revealed the expansion of its international team with the addition of Harry Fry to oversee and grow the firm’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations.
Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of BidX Markets said:
Simon Blackledge
We are delighted to be welcoming Harry Fry to the BidX Markets family. We’ve been on a bit of a hiring spree recently to accommodate our rapidly expanding client base across different regions.
Fry brings to the B2B trading technology firm a wealth of experience from working within both the retail and institutional trading space. Throughout his career he has held roles such as Director of Prime Services, Trading Solutions Analyst, Oversights Analyst and UK funds consultant.
As APAC head, he will be based in Australia and focus on growing BidX Markets institutional trading business in the APAC region. Furthermore, he will lead the brokerage’s efforts to develop and strengthen relationships with institutional clients and for implementing strategies to increase the company’s trading activity across East Asia, South Asia, and Oceania.
Additionally, Fry will oversee a growing team of client relationship managers, and for ensuring that BidX Markets is in compliance with local regulations.
Blackledge added:
Harry brings with him extensive knowledge of our product offering as well as strong interpersonal and communication skills so can support our clients from all angles.
Harry Fry, BidX Markets’ new Head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) commented:
Harry Fry
I’m excited to be heading up BidX Markets Asia-Pacific operations. I’ll be in charge of working with the institutional sales and tech teams to help support our existing client base as well as grow the business in the region. My focus will be to give brokers the flexibility and support they need to provide the best service offering to their traders. I believe my knowledge of the financial markets is going to support our institutional client base with liquidity, risk, and tech as well as our professional traders with trading and investment needs.
BidX Markets has recently made significant new appointments as part of their expansion plans. Shaun French recently joined the team as Multi-Asset Research Analyst.
