BidX Markets appoints Harry Fry as new APAC head

Global multi-asset liquidity provider BidX Markets today revealed the expansion of its international team with the addition of Harry Fry to oversee and grow the firm’s Asia-Pacific (APAC) operations.

Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of BidX Markets said:

We are delighted to be welcoming Harry Fry to the BidX Markets family. We’ve been on a bit of a hiring spree recently to accommodate our rapidly expanding client base across different regions.

Fry brings to the B2B trading technology firm a wealth of experience from working within both the retail and institutional trading space. Throughout his career he has held roles such as Director of Prime Services, Trading Solutions Analyst, Oversights Analyst and UK funds consultant.