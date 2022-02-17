BidX Markets and Solid build strategic partnership

FCA regulated multi-asset liquidity solutions provider BidX Markets today revealed it has received investment from ultra-low latency multi-bank ECN provider Solid. The two financial institutions are building a strategic partnership.
BidX Markets and Solid’s collaboration will bring benefits from both firms longstanding industry expertise.
Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of BidX Markets said:
The decision to welcome new partners was taken to prepare BidX Markets for its next growth phase and help us support our rapidly expanding institutional client base. As the market becomes increasingly more competitive, it is so important to find an edge which will help enhance our service offering to clients and provide true value. We are very pleased to be working so closely with the Solid team and believe this partnership will allow us to compete at the highest level.