BidX Markets and Solid build strategic partnership

Steffy Bogdanova
February 17, 2022 9:12 am

FCA regulated multi-asset liquidity solutions provider BidX Markets today revealed it has received investment from ultra-low latency multi-bank ECN provider Solid. The two financial institutions are building a strategic partnership.

BidX Markets and Solid’s collaboration will bring benefits from both firms longstanding industry expertise.

Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of BidX Markets said:

The decision to welcome new partners was taken to prepare BidX Markets for its next growth phase and help us support our rapidly expanding institutional client base. As the market becomes increasingly more competitive, it is so important to find an edge which will help enhance our service offering to clients and provide true value. We are very pleased to be working so closely with the Solid team and believe this partnership will allow us to compete at the highest level.

Diego Baptista, Director at Solid commented:

We are delighted to be working with Simon Blackledge, CEO and Founder of BidX Markets and his entire team that is quickly expanding. This strategic partnership and the investment we have made into one of the up-and-coming trading solutions providers will open new opportunities for both firms within the online trading industry. BidX Markets and its team, have an outstanding reputation which we’re proud to be associated with.

As part of the partnership, clients will gain access to solid global institutional FX liquidity and technology through BidX Markets. The firm that launched earlier in November, will also provide liquidity management services and detailed breakdown of trading activity and mark outs.

