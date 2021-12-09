BidX Markets appoints two industry experts to its senior management team

BidX Markets has appointed two new members to its senior management team, global multi-asset tailored liquidity solutions provider announced today. The move aims to further strengthen the company’s service offering to its wide client base.

Lina Litvinovaite and Glen Ward will be the new additions to the team. They both bring a vast experience from working for companies such as BNP Paribas, Fimat Banque, ODL Securities and LMAX Global. Litvinovaite and Ward will form part of the fast-growing senior management team for BidX Markets.

They will report directly to Simon Blackledge, the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer.