BidX Markets appoints two industry experts to its senior management team

BidX Markets has appointed two new members to its senior management team, global multi-asset tailored liquidity solutions provider announced today. The move aims to further strengthen the company’s service offering to its wide client base.
Lina Litvinovaite and Glen Ward will be the new additions to the team. They both bring a vast experience from working for companies such as BNP Paribas, Fimat Banque, ODL Securities and LMAX Global. Litvinovaite and Ward will form part of the fast-growing senior management team for BidX Markets.
They will report directly to Simon Blackledge, the company’s founder and Chief Executive Officer.
I’m very excited to be joining the company. I believe that our clients and their needs should always be at the centre of our attention, and I’m glad I will be working such an experienced team who share the same views. BidX Markets already service a strong base of clients, and with an expansion of the team will continue to provide unique liquidity solutions through ongoing innovation.
Glen Ward said:
Throughout my career I have always strived to be at the forefront of industry advancements and place a strong value of leading with a client centric approach. BidX Markets provides both in bundles and I look forward to working with this dedicated team of industry professionals.
BidX Markets Founder and Chief Executive Officer Simon Blackledge added:
The core of the BidX Markets business is centred on expertise and service. With the new appointments of Lina and Glen we can ensure our commitment to our clients to provide a sector leading tailored liquidity solution is fulfilled. “Their combined knowledge and experience provide a new dimension to liquidity management, and we are confident with their proven track records we can continue our journey to becoming the liquidity solutions hub for all client types.
FCA regulated, BidX Markets connects brokers, asset managers and funds to Tier 1 liquidity, across a number of asset classes, including FX, Metals and a wide range of Crypto CFDs.
