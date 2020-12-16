B3 taps Genesis Low-Code Application Platform for Brazil’s financial markets

The financial market infrastructure company Brasil, Bolsa, Balcão (B3) has selected Genesis, the global financial markets software firm, to leverage its Low-Code Application Platform (LCAP) for Brazil’s financial markets.

B3 advocates for best practices in corporate governance, risk management and sustainability. It supports Brazil’s economic growth and development by operating secure and resilient environments, increasing the security, solidity and efficiency of the market. The company’s scope of activities includes the creation and management of trading systems, clearing, settlement, deposit and registration of securities and acts as a central counterparty.

B3 has picked Genesis’ LCAP to deliver resilient solutions to address multi-faceted highly complex post-trading workflows, securely at pace and at scale.

Stephen Murphy, CEO of Genesis, commented: