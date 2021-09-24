Genesis hires Billy Morris as Chief Financial Officer, opens new Dublin office

Genesis today revealed the appointment of Billy Morris as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his new role, Morris will report directly to Stephen Murphy, Genesis Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and will work from the company’s new Dublin office, which is to open this October.

With two decades of leadership experience in finance, Morris successfully assisted in scaling various high-growth technology companies globally. As CFO of the company, he will oversee its financial operations and work in closely with the rest of the senior leadership team to grow Genesis’ global financial and development strategy.

Part of the company’s financial operations and business development teams will initially be based in the new office. In the official announcement, Genesis also shared its plans to scale the operations and rapidly add headcount over the next 12 months.