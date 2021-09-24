Genesis hires Billy Morris as Chief Financial Officer, opens new Dublin office

Genesis today revealed the appointment of Billy Morris as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In his new role, Morris will report directly to Stephen Murphy, Genesis Chief Executive Officer (CEO), and will work from the company’s new Dublin office, which is to open this October.
With two decades of leadership experience in finance, Morris successfully assisted in scaling various high-growth technology companies globally. As CFO of the company, he will oversee its financial operations and work in closely with the rest of the senior leadership team to grow Genesis’ global financial and development strategy.
Part of the company’s financial operations and business development teams will initially be based in the new office. In the official announcement, Genesis also shared its plans to scale the operations and rapidly add headcount over the next 12 months.
Stephen Murphy, CEO of Genesis, said:
Billy’s proven leadership skills, financial expertise and passion for next-gen low-code/no-code innovation will play a key role as Genesis continues to build on its huge momentum. Ireland is one of Europe’s fastest-growing regions, and we couldn’t be more thrilled to have Billy on the ground spearheading this latest chapter of our combined growth.
Most recently, Morris served as VP of Finance at ThousandEyes, where he was helping with the company’s M&A and Finance strategy which aided in its successful acquisition by technology conglomerate Cisco Systems.
Before that, he worked at Twilio, where he was Finance Director and helped lead the company’s financial planning & analysis team. He also took up various accounting & investor relations initiatives, including helping in the successful completion of the company’s Initial Public Offering. In his career, Morris has actively collaborated with organizations such as IDA Ireland from abroad, further fostering his passion for attracting and retaining new business and talent throughout Ireland.
Billy Morris commented:
Genesis sits at the forefront of the next-gen low-code/no-code movement and at its core, helps to empower and enable developers. The company is transforming how financial institutions innovate and solve complex challenges through its unique ‘buy to build’ approach. Genesis is also addressing the mounting need to fulfill gaps in the technical-talent pipeline – allowing financial firms to build in weeks what would typically take years. The path ahead is an exciting one and as the company continues to scale, I look forward to leveraging my background to implement the next phase of operational excellence and build the finance organization with rapid growth at the forefront of our planning. Equally, I am very excited to follow on from the successes with Twilio and ThousandEyes in building out best in class operations in Ireland, and look forward to the path ahead with Genesis here.
Earlier this year, Genesis was selected by global brokerage SoneX to fully automate and digitise middle office workflows for its equities and fixed income trading business.