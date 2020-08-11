Avelacom extends network presence with a low latency Brazil–USA route

Global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider Avelacom announced the completion of a route between Sao Paulo, Brazil and New York, USA.
The new route offers faster speed for transmission of market data and trade execution between North American and Latin American major financial markets. It is designed to handle high data volumes generated by algorithmic trading and provides low latency, needed by institutional traders.
Two Avelacom’s points-of-presence (PoPs) are connected through the new route: between Brazilian exchange group (B3) colocation facilities and Carteret, New Jersey, the data center for Nasdaq. The latency has been improved on this route to 103.5 milliseconds (round-trip delay).
Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom commented:
With this new Brazil–USA route we are extending our network presence and have new opportunities to expand our business and offer services to the growing number of clients who are seeking trading opportunities in these markets. We have a 6-year experience in building shorter, new and unique paths using fiber optic technologies. Our connectivity solutions enable trading firms to get the most out of network and IT-infrastructure and improve trading performance.
Avelacom announced the launch of a low latency network, market data and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions for traders on Brazil’s stock Exchange (B3) just last week. The market participants on B3 will have access to trading link options and IT resources, with better control of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), without any compromise in data speed.