Avelacom extends network presence with a low latency Brazil–USA route

Global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider Avelacom announced the completion of a route between Sao Paulo, Brazil and New York, USA.

The new route offers faster speed for transmission of market data and trade execution between North American and Latin American major financial markets. It is designed to handle high data volumes generated by algorithmic trading and provides low latency, needed by institutional traders.

Two Avelacom’s points-of-presence (PoPs) are connected through the new route: between Brazilian exchange group (B3) colocation facilities and Carteret, New Jersey, the data center for Nasdaq. The latency has been improved on this route to 103.5 milliseconds (round-trip delay).