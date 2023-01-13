SEC brings charges against Genesis and Gemini for securities law violations

The Securities and Exchange Commission has announced charging Genesis Global Capital, LLC and Gemini Trust Company, LLC for the unregistered offer and sale of securities to retail investors.

According to the US regulator, the two crypto companies raised billions of dollars’ worth of crypto assets from hundreds of thousands of investors through the Gemini Earn crypto asset lending program. The SEC noted that there is a ongoing investigation into other securities law violations and into the involvement of other entities and persons.

The official complaint alleges that Genesis, part of a subsidiary of Digital Currency Group, agreed to offer Gemini customers, including retail investors in the US, an opportunity to loan their crypto assets to Genesis in exchange for Genesis’ promise to pay interest. The agreement started in December 2020 and in February 2021 the companies began offering the Gemini Earn program to retail investors. Gemini took an agent fee, sometimes as high as 4.29%, from the returns Genesis paid to Gemini Earn investors.