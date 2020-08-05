Avelacom launches connectivity, market data and infrastructure solutions on Brazil’s stock exchange

Avelacom facilitates the need for improved connections in rising market volatility without the need to build and deploy hardware and networks from scratch. With the new point of presence (PoP) in B3’s data center, Avelacom provides a broker-neutral environment for all market participants that capable of handling large volumes of real-time market data streams and the high number of updates.

Global connectivity and IT infrastructure provider Avelacom is launching a low latency network, market data and Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS) solutions for traders on Brazil’s stock Exchange (B3). The market participants on B3 will have access to trading link options and IT resources, with better control of Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), without any compromise in data speed.

Investor clients who are new to Brazilian markets have a simple starting point with Avelacom on a trial basis, providing a minimum level of access as required and quick to set up. The solutions cover all B3 asset classes such as equities, commodity, FX and derivatives and provide cross-asset trading opportunities among major global exchanges in the North America, EMEA and APAC regions.

Aleksey Larichev, CEO of Avelacom commented:

B3 is one of the world largest exchanges and we are thrilled to join its global trading ecosystem. It is a great strategic step for us to expand our geographical presence and help to provide a broad institutional investor community access to Brazilian capital markets. With increased volatility, there is a new investor interest in Brazilian markets, and we are providing convenient solutions for clients as they explore these opportunities.

Adolpho Bianchi, Head of Information and Technology Products and Services at B3 said:

We are really pleased and happy with the partnership. Non-resident investors now have a new option to trade Brazilian assets with efficiency, speed and security.

Avelacom recently launched a new point-of-presence (PoP) in Ashburn, Virginia, with direct connectivity to Amazon AWS US – East–1 region. Its most popular route for cryptocurrency arbitrage, AWS Ashburn to AWS Dublin, is now the fastest line available in the market at a guaranteed 65.3ms round-trip latency. In December last year the company joined HKEX’ ecosystem of network service providers