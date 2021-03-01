Menu

ATFX expands business with new tier 1 Prime Broker partnership

Institutional March 1, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Global institutional FCA regulated broker ATFX has enhanced their liquidity capabilities by teaming up with 1 Prime Broker. The partnership is part of the broker’s business expansion strategy to offer direct market access to Institutional clients with Tier 1 Bank and Non-Bank providers.

With the new partnership, ATFX have added an an Agency Model account to serve institutional clients who wish to trade FX and Precious metals without having to post margin. This service appeals to clients who can trade on tailored aggregated pricing streams and now have direct market access to multiple Tier 1 Bank and Non-Bank liquidity providers.

Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX commented:

Wei Qiang Zhang, ATFX
Wei Qiang Zhang
Source: LinkedIn

The key to ATFX’s success will be driven by the innovation of our experienced IT department and the continued first class customer service provided by our dedicated global team. ATFX is well-positioned as a long-term fintech partner to institutional clients and the launch of the AGENCY MODEL demonstrates our commitment to constantly deliver new products that fulfil the needs of our clients.

Share via

FX and CFD broker with international presence, ATFX changed into institutional broker in 2019 with the launch of its Multi-Access professional trading platform, ATFX Connect. The platform is an automated trading venue that delivers customized liquidity solutions to financial institutions including Hedge Funds, Asset Managers and Private Banks.

The broker has continued developing their institutional platform with the addition of several new order functions devised to offer clients more options and flexibility when trading. ATFX Connect trading platform provides low latency, quick order entry and competitive pricing in a stable environment with a choice of Agency or Margin configuration.

ATFX Connect also offers a bridge solution for Margin clients via OZ giving them access to institutional liquidity in Spot FX, Precious metals and CFDs.

Read More:

Related News

X
Deutsche Börse finalizes acquisition of ISSInstitutionalStephan Leithner, Member of the Executive Board of Deutsche Börse AG, responsible for the Group’s Pre- & Post-Trading businesses, said: The quali…

ATFX expands business with new tier 1 Prime Broker partnership

0
X
IS Prime and Reactive Markets deliver new Multi-Asset and Trading Risk System…InstitutionalBarry Flanigan, Head of Distribution and Liquidity, IS said: Our partnership with Reactive Markets enables us to provide a seamless user experience a…
Send this to a friend