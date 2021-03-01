ATFX expands business with new tier 1 Prime Broker partnership

Global institutional FCA regulated broker ATFX has enhanced their liquidity capabilities by teaming up with 1 Prime Broker. The partnership is part of the broker’s business expansion strategy to offer direct market access to Institutional clients with Tier 1 Bank and Non-Bank providers.

With the new partnership, ATFX have added an an Agency Model account to serve institutional clients who wish to trade FX and Precious metals without having to post margin. This service appeals to clients who can trade on tailored aggregated pricing streams and now have direct market access to multiple Tier 1 Bank and Non-Bank liquidity providers.

Wei Qiang Zhang, Managing Director of ATFX commented: