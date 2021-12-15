Appital onboards asset managers ahead of platform launch

Appital has commenced preparation for its platform launch, which will deliver automation to equity capital markets and boost liquidity discovery and price formation processes of illiquid equity positions.

Following its BETA program, the EMS integration with FlexTrade, as well as the collaboration with Turquoise for execution and settlement, Appital is now starting off the formal onboarding process for many of the largest global asset managers in the near future.

More than 30 asset managers, collectively managing more than 30 trillion USD, will join the company at launch of the new platform. The Appital platform will allow them to set their preferences so that they can proactively gain exposure to deal flow which is relevant to them.