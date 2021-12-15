Appital onboards asset managers ahead of platform launch

Appital has commenced preparation for its platform launch, which will deliver automation to equity capital markets and boost liquidity discovery and price formation processes of illiquid equity positions.
Following its BETA program, the EMS integration with FlexTrade, as well as the collaboration with Turquoise for execution and settlement, Appital is now starting off the formal onboarding process for many of the largest global asset managers in the near future.
More than 30 asset managers, collectively managing more than 30 trillion USD, will join the company at launch of the new platform. The Appital platform will allow them to set their preferences so that they can proactively gain exposure to deal flow which is relevant to them.
Through the new Appital platform, buy-side firms can obtain more exposure to deal flow opportunities, portfolio managers and heads of trading build can gain a comprehensive picture of liquidity, including highly illiquid, small and mid-cap stocks.
Rebecca Healey of Redlap Consulting noted in The Trade, discussing her recent report “Liquidity in the Time of Covid”:
The pandemic saw asset managers focusing on their ability to ensure access to liquidity – the next stage will be focusing on how to best build on latent liquidity.
Mark Badyra Source: LinkedIn
, CEO of Appital, commented:
Moving from BETA into legal onboarding, continuing the technology development and actively working on integration with more EMS Platforms as well as executing brokers is a culmination of a tremendous amount of effort from the Appital team.
Badyra added:
Appital’s success to date is testament to the momentum we have built to meet the industry’s clear need to access liquidity that is hard to find, often in excess of five days of Average Day Volume (ADV). The platform provides unique price formation capabilities of illiquid equity positions, allowing for execution with minimal market impact or risk of price erosion.
The onboarding process follows a successful funding round which accelerates the expansion of Apital’s team as they move into the launch phase. The firm recently added Mark Wharton as Head of Product, as well as developers, senior engineers and security experts.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.