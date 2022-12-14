Appital hires equity markets specialist Matthew Jefford

Steffy Bogdanova
December 14, 2022 9:00 am

Equity markets technology solution Appital today revealed the appointment of experienced equity markets specialist, Matthew Jefford, as Business Development Executive.

In his new role, he will help the company accelerate its growth strategy.  Jefford will work with the asset management community to deepen platform liquidity.

Matthew Jefford, Business Development Executive, Appital, commented:

I am delighted to join Appital after such a successful launch and an exciting time for the business. There is a clear need in the equity market space to access deal flow opportunities and I look forward to working with the Appital team to make our capabilities available to the wider buyside community.

With more than three decades of experience in the global financial markets, Jefford has a successful track record in Equities, Equity Derivatives, and Fixed Income. Most recently, he served as Electronic Sales Trader at ICAP and has previously worked with Liquidnet, Bloomberg Tradebook and Instinet on Sales, Electronic and automated Trading, covering clients in the EMEA region.

Appital

Mark Badyra, CEO, Appital, said:

I am thrilled to welcome Matthew to the Appital team. His industry insights and equity markets expertise are invaluable as we implement our vision to bring technological innovation, efficiency and transparency to equity markets and unlock latent liquidity for investors.

Jefford’s appointment comes as Appital recently announced VC funding and the launch of Appital Turquoise BookBuilder, a buyside-to-buyside book-building platform that brings a highly manual process into an automated, electronic platform. With it, institutional investors can gain control over the entire book-building process and proactively source liquidity often in multiple days’ average daily volume.

Jefford added:

We are proactively engaging with global, regional and specialist asset managers following the launch of Appital Turquoise BookBuilder to increase the depth of available opportunities and liquidity within the platform.

 

