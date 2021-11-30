Appital names Mike Wharton Head of Product

Appital today revealed the appointment of Mike Wharton, a technologist with a background in equity capital markets, as Head of Product. Wharton will Appital’s vision for innovation and automation in equity capital markets, unlocking and uncovering liquidity for investors and enabling them to gain greater exposure to deal flow and execution opportunities.
In his new role at Appital, Wharton brings vast experience of equity capital markets, data engineering and analytics. He started his career in investment banking at Credit Suisse and Numis and has most served at Kubrick Group as a technology consultant, leading teams which have worked with a variety of financial institutions, including brokerages, asset managers and insurers, to maximise value from their technology and data.
Wharton’s appointment follows the latest funding round which will accelerate the development of Appital’s technology infrastructure. It will also speed up its integration with financial institutions and technology vendors and allow expansion of their engineering team to support the delivery of their strategy. This process has already started with the recent announcements of Appital’s partnership with Turquoise and integration with FlexTrade.
Pete Correia, CTO and co-founder of Appital, said:
I very much look forward to working with Mike to help define Appital’s technological offering. Building and delivering a product that meets the advanced needs of our clients is central to our goal of bringing technological innovation to equity capital markets.
Mike Wharton, Head of Product, commented:
Appital’s vision of better serving equity capital markets through technology is compelling, and I am delighted to be working with Mark, Pete and the rest of the team to make this vision a reality.
Independent writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.