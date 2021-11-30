Appital names Mike Wharton Head of Product

Appital today revealed the appointment of Mike Wharton, a technologist with a background in equity capital markets, as Head of Product. Wharton will Appital’s vision for innovation and automation in equity capital markets, unlocking and uncovering liquidity for investors and enabling them to gain greater exposure to deal flow and execution opportunities.

In his new role at Appital, Wharton brings vast experience of equity capital markets, data engineering and analytics. He started his career in investment banking at Credit Suisse and Numis and has most served at Kubrick Group as a technology consultant, leading teams which have worked with a variety of financial institutions, including brokerages, asset managers and insurers, to maximise value from their technology and data.