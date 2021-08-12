Appital obtains £2.5m funding led by Frontline Ventures

Equity Capital Marketplace Appital today revealed it has obtained a £2.5m investment from Frontline Ventures and a number of seasoned capital markets angel investors. The investment will support Appital in bringing technological automation to equity capital markets and increasing efficiency.

With this funding, Appital will accelerate the development of its technology infrastructure, integration with market leading financial institutions and technology vendors. The investment will also enable the expansion of the engineering team to support the delivery of their market strategy.

Equity Capital Markets remain largely untouched by automation, hindered by opaque legacy processes. Appital’s trading platform enables the discovery of latent liquidity and offers the buy-side community the ability to gain greater exposure to relevant deal flow opportunities and interact with like-minded institutions in the liquidity formation process.

Appital recently partnered with Turquoise to deliver bookbuilding technology to buy-side custoemrs. The cooperation between the two companies brings together complementary capabilities to the benefit of issuers and investors and adds transparency and automation to the process of liquidity discovery. Institutional investors will be benefit from a more efficient way to access liquidity opportunities and trade in a market for size, at the best price. Appital users will also be able to execute all deals through the Turquoise MTF, via a single point of access and with seamless straight-through-processing (STP) to over 20 settlement venues.