AMBD and the Monetary Authority of Singapore expand cooperation

Autoriti Monetari Brunei Darussalam (AMBD) and the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) have announced earlier this week that they have decided to expand their cooperation.

Both sides have signed an enhanced Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Bilateral Cooperation at the 3rd AMBD-MAS Bilateral Roundtable.

The enhanced MoU builds on the longstanding cooperation between both countries in many areas, which inicludes the Currency Interchangeability Agreement.

New areas of cooperation have been mentioned in the MoU, including crisis management, financial sector development, AML/CFT, cross-border supervision. The enhanced cooperation also includes currency management and operations areas.

AMBD and MAS also discussed recent economic, monetary and financial developments, FinTech collaboration and currency management.