Alpha FX reports 94% jump in profits in 2021

Alpha FX reported pre-tax profits surged 94% in 2021. The London-based company registered £33.2 million, compared to the previous year’s £17.1 million. The profit margin rose to 43%, a significant improvement compared to 2020’s 37%.

The Group reported that it ended the year with 68% rise in revenue to £77.5 million.

Alpha FX Group plc, a global provider of financial solutions, has published its financial results for full year 2021, ending on 31 December. The company saw significant improvements in its financial numbers across the board.

Basic earnings per share stood at 57.7p, up 82% compared to the previous year. The Group decided to pay a dividend of 8 pence per share to its shareholders, which makes the total dividend distribution for the financial year 11 pence.

Alpha FX also reported that the number of clients rose 27% from 754 to 958 in 2021. The average revenue per client also increased by 32%.

The Group highlighted that it has a strong cash position and is debt free with £109.8 million net assets.

Expansion

Alpha FX opened a new office in Milan and announced it plans to launch new offices in Luxembourg and Australia later in the year.

Morgan Tillbrook, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha FX commented:

I am incredibly proud of our team for the results achieved. We have consistently delivered year-after-year, even in the most testing of macro environments, and 2021 was no exception. Our capabilities, cash position and governance have never been stronger – bolstered by a healthy and balanced management bandwidth and clear and considered strategy. It’s a very privileged position to be in, and one I know didn’t happen by chance. I’d therefore like to thank everyone for their hard work and commitment, and look forward to seeing what we can do together in 2022 and beyond.

Earlier in January, Alpha FX announced appointment of Nick Maton as Managing Director, Luxembourg.