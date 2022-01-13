Nick Maton joins Alpha FX as Managing Director of Luxembourg office

Alpha FX Group plc, aglobal provider of financial solutions, transforming has announced the appointment of Nick Maton as Managing Director, Luxembourg.
With more than 30 years of experience in financial services, Alpha FX highlighted that it has selected Maton for expertise in managing and growing businesses in the Luxembourg markets. The company also noted that he brings in-depth knowledge of the alternative investment sector alongside his traditional banking experience.
Maton has spent 15 years in senior executive roles in companies such as J.P. Morgan, HSBC and most recently as Managing Director of Intertrust, Luxembourg.
Sam Marsh, Managing Director, Institutional at Alpha FX commented:
Nick’s industry expertise and deep understanding of the Luxembourg market represents a real asset to Alpha, and I am confident he will bring immense value to delivering our vision to become the leading provider of alternative banking solutions in the private capital space. To attract someone of his calibre is a real reflection of not only the significant market opportunity for the Group but the attractiveness of our high-performance and innovative culture.
Luxembourg office
Alpha FX revealed its plans to open a Luxembourg office in October following the launch of its alternative banking platform. The company expects to fully establish this office later in the year and gain the necessary regulatory approval and support the needs of its growing client base within the country. Until then, Alpha FX will provide services to its existing clients in Luxembourg through its European regulatory license.
In his new role at Alpha FX’s Luxembourg office, Maton will focus on building and developing commercial partnerships across the alternative investment sector in the country. He will also support the company’s application with Luxembourg’s financial regulator, the CSSF (‘Commision de Surveillance du Secteur Financier’).
Nick Maton, Managing Director, Luxembourg at Alpha FX said:
I’m delighted to be joining Alpha at a time when there is a considerable opportunity to drive banking innovation in the alternative investment sector. I have seen first-hand how the quality of service and significant market experience sets Alpha’s solutions apart in this respect.
I look forward to working with the team and contributing to the long-term growth of the business in Luxembourg.
