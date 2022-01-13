Nick Maton joins Alpha FX as Managing Director of Luxembourg office

Alpha FX Group plc, aglobal provider of financial solutions, transforming has announced the appointment of Nick Maton as Managing Director, Luxembourg.

With more than 30 years of experience in financial services, Alpha FX highlighted that it has selected Maton for expertise in managing and growing businesses in the Luxembourg markets. The company also noted that he brings in-depth knowledge of the alternative investment sector alongside his traditional banking experience.

Maton has spent 15 years in senior executive roles in companies such as J.P. Morgan, HSBC and most recently as Managing Director of Intertrust, Luxembourg.

Sam Marsh, Managing Director, Institutional at Alpha FX commented: