Alpha FX H1 2022 revenue up by 35%

Alpha FX Group plc, a global provider of financial solutions, published its financial results for the first half of the year.

During the first six months of 2022, The Group saw 35% increase in revenue to £46 million. The numbers include £1 million of re-charged interest, compared to £34 million recorded during the same period last year.

Alpha FX reported that its core FX risk management services brought in £32 million, a 30% jump on yearly basis. FX Risk Management client numbers saw a 22% increase to 975.

Additionally, alternative Banking revenues increased by 40% and came in at £14 million. The number of alternative banking accounts surged 239% in H1 2022 to 3,061.