Alpha FX Group launches alternative banking platform

Alpha FX Group plc has today revealed the release of its alternative banking platform for the alternative investment sector.
The Group also announced its plans to open an office in Luxembourg as the local market represents a significant opportunity for the alternative investment banking solution.
The release follows a long and successful “private launch” of the platform to the Group’s existing client base. This allowed Alpha to gather user insights and develop further improvements to ‘Version 2’ of the platform, launched in May 2021.
Morgan Tillbrook, Chief Executive Officer of Alpha FX commented:
This launch is a direct result of our ability to attract top talent combined with our investment in technology. Adam Dowling, Managing Director of Alpha Platform Solutions, has been researching and developing our alternative banking strategy since joining in 2018, together with Sam Marsh who co-founded our institutional division. Opening an office in Luxembourg reflects our focus on further expanding in a measured way, concentrating on those areas and markets where we know that we can differentiate and therefore grow sustainably.
Adam Dowling, Managing Director of Alpha Platform Solutions, said:
As a Group, we are deeply committed to making a difference to Investment Managers of Alternative assets. Whilst the platform is setting new standards within the industry, we are still at the very start of our journey and will be continuing to invest to break new ground in the near future.
Alpha’s institutional division was launched in 2017 and grew over 100% compared to the first half of last year. The Group has decentralised its technology stack to develop a platform specifically focused on the industry. For that purpose, it has built a a dedicated in-house team for effective onboarding, settlement and compliance of funds and their investment entities.
Earlier in May, Alpha FX announced tje appointed Vijay Thakrar to the Board as an independent non-executive director.