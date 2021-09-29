Alpha FX Group launches alternative banking platform

Alpha FX Group plc has today revealed the release of its alternative banking platform for the alternative investment sector.

The Group also announced its plans to open an office in Luxembourg as the local market represents a significant opportunity for the alternative investment banking solution.

The release follows a long and successful “private launch” of the platform to the Group’s existing client base. This allowed Alpha to gather user insights and develop further improvements to ‘Version 2’ of the platform, launched in May 2021.