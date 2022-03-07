24 Exchange raises $7 million in latest funding round

24 Exchange today announced it has secured $7.025 million in funding round led by Morgan Creek Digital, Aspire Financial, Blackwells Capital LLC and several individual investors.

The exchange revealed tat the latest funding round will help the company expand its multi-asset trading platform to encompass additional asset classes such as cryptocurrencies and equities for institutional market clients.

24 Exchange highlighted that on 24 February the volume of FX NDF trading on its institutional grade platform surpassed $1.2 billion. The company also revealed that it set a new monthly record for FX trading volume on its platform during last month.