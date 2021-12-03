24 Exchange raises $14 million in a funding round led by Point72 Ventures

24 Exchange has revealed that it has raised a $14.25 million funding round led by a New York-based Venture capital firm, Point72 Ventures.

The OTC platform noted that this investment will support the continued expansion of its multi-asset trading platform to include additional asset classes, such as equities and cryptocurrencies. The expansion aims to bring new trading options to 24 Exchange’s growing base of institutional market clients.

The company recently applied for licence to US Securities and Exchange Commission to operate a national securities exchange.