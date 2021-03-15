Stripe obtains $600M funding at $95B valuation

Online payment processing company Stripe has raised $600 million in the latest funding round at a valuation of $95 billion. Investors in its latest funding round include: Allianz X, Axa, Baillie Gifford, Fidelity Management & Research Company, Sequoia Capital and Ireland’s National Treasury Management Agency (NTMA).

Stripe shared that the gathered funding aims to support its its European operations, and its Dublin headquarters in particular and answer to the growing demand from enterprise heavyweights across Europe, and expand its Global Payments and Treasury Network.

The company also noted that its enterprise revenue has shown significant growth in the last few years. Former Governor of the Bank of England (BOE) and the Bank of Canada (BOC), Mark Carney, recently joined Stripe’s Board of Directors.