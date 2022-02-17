24 Exchange secures Bermuda license to trade crypto

24 Exchange’s new affiliate 24 Exchange Broker Limited has obtained a license from the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) to begin operating as a digital asset service vendor.

The firm also applied with the US Securities and Exchange Commission for license to create a new national fully electronic exchange.

24 Exchange Broker Ltd. gained a “Class T” Digital Asset Business Act (DABA) license on 8 February and became central dealer for the cryptocurrency market. 24 Exchange Bermuda Ltd. previously operated under a “Class T” Cryptocurrency DABA License from BMA in July 2021, and completed its first spot cryptocurrency bilateral trade last September.

By operating as a central dealer for the spot crypto market, he 24 Exchange trading platform provides greater autonomy for traders. 24 Exchange Broker Ltd.’s institutional single counterparty clients are able to access a deep anonymous liquidity crypto spot pool instead of having to onboard each counterparty individually.