XS.com hires Wael Hammad as Chief Commercial Officer

Global fintech and financial services provider XS.com today announced that Wael Hammad has joined the brokerage as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).
Hammad brings more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry to XS.com. According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, in his new role, he will be reporting to the firm’s CEO, Mohamad Ibrahim.
As the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Hammad will primarily be responsible for boosting revenue growth worldwide. This will involve formulating and executing commercial strategies that align with the overall goals and objectives of the Group, both in existing and new markets.
Mohamad Ibrahim, Group Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at XS.com about the firm’s new hire, said:
I am delighted to welcome our new Chief Commercial Officer, Wael Hammad, to the Group. With his extensive experience from working in the finance and FinTech world for many years, coupled with his proven track record of success, I am confident Wael will bring a fresh perspective and new ideas to the table.
Hammad’s scope of responsibilities encompasses global sales, marketing, business development, and customer relations. He will work closely with other departments to ensure integrated and seamless trading experiences for the customers.
Wael Hammad, Chief Commercial Officer at XS.com, added:
Wael Hammad Source: LinkedIn
I look forward to working closely with a talented team – that is growing daily – to build on the firm’s already impressive track record within the multi-asset trading and FinTech sphere. My mission will be to take the XS Group to even greater heights.
The XS.com Group is experiencing a significant expansion in its team of professionals, with several new members joining the brokerage. Among the recent additions are Despina Yabona, who has been appointed as the new Head of Public Relations, Chanelle Tsoka, who has taken on the role of the new South Africa Country Director, and Andreea Ilies, who has been named the new Global Head of Events for the brokerage.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.