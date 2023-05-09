XS.com hires Wael Hammad as Chief Commercial Officer

Global fintech and financial services provider XS.com today announced that Wael Hammad has joined the brokerage as its new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO).

Hammad brings more than a decade of experience in the financial services industry to XS.com. According to the official announcement shared with LeapRate, in his new role, he will be reporting to the firm’s CEO, Mohamad Ibrahim.

As the Chief Commercial Officer of the company, Hammad will primarily be responsible for boosting revenue growth worldwide. This will involve formulating and executing commercial strategies that align with the overall goals and objectives of the Group, both in existing and new markets.