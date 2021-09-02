Waleed Saleh named Equiti Group’s Head of Market Research

In his new role, Waleed will collaborate with Equiti Group’s entities to conduct market research into new markets to help the business better understand market trends and the needs and preferences of existing and potential clients.

The new Market Research unit of the company has been established to provide key client insights and market data in order to inform business decisions and to steer the company’s global growth strategy and initiatives.

Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, said:

A client-driven approach is key to delivering insights that reflect the state of the local markets. Understanding the needs and experiences of local markets will help our development, product, and technology teams drive the design of new innovations and customise our global product offerings to make them locally relevant. This will give Equiti a leading advantage in new markets, and importantly, provide a superior experience for our clients.

Iskandar Najjar added:

With Waleed’s vast market research experience, and global reputation for being an innovative and thorough market researcher, we are very pleased to have him lead this critical new function at Equiti Group.

Waleed Saleh, Head of Market Research for Equiti Group, commented:

I am thrilled at the opportunity to lead Equiti’s market research at this exciting time in the company’s growth as it steps up to the next stage of its global expansion strategy. I will be building on the existing high levels of trust and credibility associated with the Equiti brand, which was reflected in a preliminary market research study conducted in Q1 2021. The study involved over 300 quantitative CATI interviews with current and prospective clients.

With more than two decades of experience, Waleed Saleh brings expertise in market research, He has worked in many countries and regions around the globe, including the Middle East, the UK, Europe, and the USA.

He started his career as a market research manager with Kantar in Dubai and later moved to Millward Brown in London and continued to senior roles, including Head of Qualitative Research for the North Africa region at TNS Kantar, MENA Practice Head for Market Vision Research and Vice President for C + R Research in the USA.

Last month, Equiti Group appointed Chantelle Johnson as Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).