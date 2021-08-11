Chantelle Johnson joins Equiti Group as Chief Marketing Officer

Equiti Group has announced the appointment of Chantelle Johnson as Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

Johnson brings more than two decades of experience in global marketing in new and emerging markets in Africa, Asia, Europe, LATAM, the Middle East, UK, and the USA. She brings her expertise in implementing and executing data driven digital marketing transformation across customer value propositions that increases client acquisition and revenues to her new role in Equiti.

Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, commented:

Equiti is very pleased to welcome Chantelle. With Chantelle’s strong track record, expertise, and leadership, we look forward to developing and deploying data led customized digital marketing strategies that will add distinctive value to our clients, enhance our global brand equity, and be a catalyst to reach new markets.

At her new position, Johnson will oversee the strategic marketing direction across the brand’s portfolio, focusing on customer growth through research led digital strategies, improving Equiti’s local touch to global offerings and initiatives.