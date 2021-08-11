Chantelle Johnson joins Equiti Group as Chief Marketing Officer

Equiti Group has announced the appointment of Chantelle Johnson as Group Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Johnson brings more than two decades of experience in global marketing in new and emerging markets in Africa, Asia, Europe, LATAM, the Middle East, UK, and the USA. She brings her expertise in implementing and executing data driven digital marketing transformation across customer value propositions that increases client acquisition and revenues to her new role in Equiti.
Iskandar Najjar, Equiti Group CEO, commented:
Equiti is very pleased to welcome Chantelle. With Chantelle’s strong track record, expertise, and leadership, we look forward to developing and deploying data led customized digital marketing strategies that will add distinctive value to our clients, enhance our global brand equity, and be a catalyst to reach new markets.
At her new position, Johnson will oversee the strategic marketing direction across the brand’s portfolio, focusing on customer growth through research led digital strategies, improving Equiti’s local touch to global offerings and initiatives.
She will also help to scale the business in support of Equiti’s global growth strategy, which includes new markets, products and offerings to be launched in the near future.
Iskandar Najjar added:
Innovative offerings coupled with effective and efficient go-to-market strategies will give Equiti a leading advantage as we embark on the next phase of our global growth strategy.
Chantelle Johnson, Group Chief Marketing Officer, said:
I am incredibly excited to join the experienced leadership team and diverse Equiti Group, with Equiti rapidly establishing itself as a global market leader, with their range of product offerings, both existing and yet to be launched, I am confident we can drive the business onto its next phase of rapid growth through digital innovation and continuous investment into the brand.
Prior to her appointment at Equiti, Johnson served for seven years at OANDA as Global Chief Marketing Officer, where she built a full in-house digital marketing team, driving significant growth across customer acquisition and commercial metrics.
Equiti Capital, a subsidiary of Equiti Group, recently revealed the appointment of Paul Webb as Chief Operating Officer, to lead the company’s font office trading activities.