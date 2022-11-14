Equiti opens a new office in Cyprus

Online trading technology and multi-asset financial products provider, Equiti today revealed it is opening a new regulated office in Europe, in Limassol, Cyprus.
Mohamed Alahmad, Co-founder and Chief Managing Director of Equiti Group, said that the new office is a milestone for the group in its global growth strategy.
He commented:
Mohamed Alahmad
We are thrilled to now have a regulated operation in Cyprus to provide our global business-to-business (B2B) offering to brokers in Europe under the strict oversight of the local regulator, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).
Alahmad added that Cyprus’ EU membership, its fintech and FX broker community and market regulator CySEC, are what makes Limassol the right place for a European office for Equiti.
Hesham Hasanin, CEO of Equiti Global Markets in Cyprus, said:
We are very excited to be in Limassol and have access to its large pool of talented people to expand our business in Europe.
The welcoming hospitability and support of the local community and our partners in Limassol has been remarkable. We look forward to contributing to the country by mirroring our successes in other markets.
Equiti announced obtaining a CySEC license in the beginning of October. In its official announcement, the Group highlighted that it has “plans for significant global geographical expansion” for the next three years. Furthermore, Equiti is looking to continue acquiring licenses in other markets around the globe.
