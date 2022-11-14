Equiti opens a new office in Cyprus

Online trading technology and multi-asset financial products provider, Equiti today revealed it is opening a new regulated office in Europe, in Limassol, Cyprus.

Mohamed Alahmad, Co-founder and Chief Managing Director of Equiti Group, said that the new office is a milestone for the group in its global growth strategy.

He commented:

We are thrilled to now have a regulated operation in Cyprus to provide our global business-to-business (B2B) offering to brokers in Europe under the strict oversight of the local regulator, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (CySEC).

Alahmad added that Cyprus’ EU membership, its fintech and FX broker community and market regulator CySEC, are what makes Limassol the right place for a European office for Equiti.