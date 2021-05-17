Victoria Newman appointed Future Director at NZX

Working for Virgin Green Fund, Newman directed her focus upon private equity investments within clean-tech sectors across Europe and North America. More recently, Newman worked as Head of New Ventures and Transformation Lead for Noel Leeming, at The Warehouse Group. NZX’s Chair has stated that cultivating a varied and robust stream of governing talent in the country is a strategic priority.

Victoria Newman has been appointed the next Future Director of NZX, according to an official statement from the NZX Board. Newman will take up the role from 1st July 2021, taking over from Hayley Buckley, who departs from the company on 30th June. Newman boasts extensive experience in professional services, having worked in professional development and senior strategy positions for the likes of McKinsey & Co, alongside having served three years as Principal of Virgin Green Fund.

James Miller, NZX Chair, commented:

We see our participation and support for the Future Directors Programme, alongside other leading Kiwi companies, as important to growing the size and depth of the pool of directors we have available in New Zealand.

Newman brings a wealth of diverse private and public-sector experience from Australia, New Zealand, and even the UK. She specialises in business strategy, which is reinforced by a strong background in finance. Victoria Newman has spoken about her excitement of starting her new role at NZX, where she will work as Future Director for 2021/2022.

Victoria Newman stated:

NZX is one of our precious NZ institutions and faces a unique set of pressures and opportunities. I feel very lucky to have the chance to come on board and participate in shaping its future.

The Future Director’s Programme exists to help locate and nurture the next generation of New Zealand-based directors, including identifying gifted executives interested in growing their governance skills.

James Miller went on to thank Hayley Buckley, current Future Director at NZX:

Over the past exceptional year that was 2020, we have been fortunate to have another Future Director of high calibre with strong market connections and knowledge. Hayley has made an excellent contribution to Board discussion, particularly in terms of market development initiatives.

