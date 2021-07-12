Menu

US banker Susan Skerrit joins IG Group as a non-exec director

Executives July 12, 2021 —by Steffy Bogdanova


IG Group has appointed Susan Skerrit as a Non-Executive Director of the company.

Skerrit is a US commercial banker who has previously worked at the Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as President and at the Royal Bank of Canada US Group as Non-Executive Director. She was also Executive Board Member at Deutsche Bank USA and Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company.

Currently, Skerritt is an independent director of Community Bank System, a commercial bank providing services across the Northeastern US, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. She is also an owner and operator of North America outlet centres, VEREIT, a real estate investment trust and Falcon Group, a worldwide inventory management solutions business.

Online trading company IG Group
IG Group Chairman, Mike McTighe, said:

Mike McTighe, IG Group Chairman
Mike McTighe

Following an extensive, externally facilitated search I am delighted to welcome Susan to the Board. She is an experienced Non-Executive Director and brings significant financial markets experience working with US-based companies and regulators, which will be highly valuable.

Susan Skerrit commented:

Susan Skerrit
Susan Skerrit
Source: LinkedIn

IG Group is an empowering and innovative company entering an exciting phase in its growth. I am looking forward to working with the Board and the management team to further realise the potential of the business following the recent tastytrade acquisition and beyond.

The announcement follows last month’s news of Lisa Pollina stepping down as Non-Executive Director of IG Group.

In the end of June, IG Group revealed it finalized $1 billion partnership with fast-growing online brokerage and investor education platform tastytrade, Inc.

