US banker Susan Skerrit joins IG Group as a non-exec director

IG Group has appointed Susan Skerrit as a Non-Executive Director of the company.

Skerrit is a US commercial banker who has previously worked at the Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as President and at the Royal Bank of Canada US Group as Non-Executive Director. She was also Executive Board Member at Deutsche Bank USA and Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company.

Currently, Skerritt is an independent director of Community Bank System, a commercial bank providing services across the Northeastern US, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. She is also an owner and operator of North America outlet centres, VEREIT, a real estate investment trust and Falcon Group, a worldwide inventory management solutions business.