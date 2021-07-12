US banker Susan Skerrit joins IG Group as a non-exec director

IG Group has appointed Susan Skerrit as a Non-Executive Director of the company.
Skerrit is a US commercial banker who has previously worked at the Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas as President and at the Royal Bank of Canada US Group as Non-Executive Director. She was also Executive Board Member at Deutsche Bank USA and Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company.
Currently, Skerritt is an independent director of Community Bank System, a commercial bank providing services across the Northeastern US, Tanger Factory Outlet Centers. She is also an owner and operator of North America outlet centres, VEREIT, a real estate investment trust and Falcon Group, a worldwide inventory management solutions business.
Following an extensive, externally facilitated search I am delighted to welcome Susan to the Board. She is an experienced Non-Executive Director and brings significant financial markets experience working with US-based companies and regulators, which will be highly valuable.
Susan Skerrit commented:
IG Group is an empowering and innovative company entering an exciting phase in its growth. I am looking forward to working with the Board and the management team to further realise the potential of the business following the recent tastytrade acquisition and beyond.