United Fintech hires former CME Group director Chris Codo as Senior Relationship Manager

United Fintech, a quickly growing fintech firm launched by Christian Frahm, today revealed that it has appointed Chris Codo as a Senior Relationship Manager.

Codo spent seven years as Senior Director at CME Group with a focus on selling to hedge funds. His previous roles include Sales Director at FXall, Sales Director at Barclays Capital, Vice President at Lehman Brothers, and Vice President at Bloomberg LP.

Tom Robinson, Partner and Head of Sales, United Fintech said:

I have known Chris for over 15 years and he is without doubt one of the most accomplished sales people out there. Chris has a proven track record of hitting revenue targets and deepening the relationships across his extensive network. We are thrilled to have him join United Fintech in a senior role and look forward to seeing him in action!

In his new role at United Fintech, Codo will be focusing on selling to his relationships and managing United Fintech’s largest clients. He brings a vast experience to his new position at the fintech firm in enabling hedge funds and asset managers to improve execution, workflow and efficiencies.