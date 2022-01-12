United Fintech buys a 25% stake in Athena Systems

United Fintech has made its plans for a multi-stage acquisition of US-based Athena Systems public. The company continues its rapid expansion aiming to become the global banking industry’s ‘one-stop-shop’ for capital markets products

This is United Fintech’s fourth acquisition in fourteen months. The fintech firm has broaden its scope to target an asset management industry in urgent need of technological innovation.

Acquisition

United Fintech has already obtained a 25% stake in Athena Systems as a first step. The amount for the transaction was not disclosed. However, the company confirmed that it plans to secure another 26% in two years and the remaining 49% in three. Athena Systems, its clients and employees will be onboarded onto United Fintech’s digital platform.

With offices in US, Spain and Vietnam, Athena provides services to asset managers and hedge funds around the world. Its software Athena Spark, provides the full life-cycle of software planning, development, implementation and training.

According to United Fintech CEO Christian Frahm, Athena fits with his strategy of acquiring attractive Capital Markets software products ready for scaling and global roll-out on United Fintech’s platform.