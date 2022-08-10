Mitch Vine and Danny Finnerty join United Fintech’s New York team

United Fintech, a quickly growing fintech firm launched by Christian Frahm, today revealed that it has expanded its New York team with two new appointments.
The firm has appointed Mitch Vine as Head of New Business Sales in the Americas and Danny Finnerty as a Sales Executive.
Background
Mitch Vine brings a vast experience in of software sales to US-based financial institutions. For the last five years, he has held senior new business sales roles in New York at AlphaDesk, a partnership between London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Refinitiv. Before that, he was served for four years in sales and business development positions at Eze Software Group, based in London and then in New York.
Mitch Vine, Head of New Business Sales in the Americas, United Fintech said:
I am thrilled to join such a high-caliber team to help build United Fintech’s US presence. Christian Frahm has a powerful vision and ambitious business model to unite and deliver best in class financial technology to our capital markets clients. Technology evolution and solving efficiencies is at the forefront of everything we do and I cannot wait to start raising awareness and delivering these solutions to our US clients.
Danny Finnerty joins the firm SS&C Technologies in New York, where he was in a business development role.
In their new positions in United Fintech, Mitch and Danny will report to Mark Lawrence, Director and Head of Americas.
Mark Lawrence, Director and Head of Americas at United Fintech, commented:
Mark Lawrence
United Fintech’s expansion in the US is pivotal to our mission of helping financial institutions digitize and gain access to best in class capital markets focused technology. Mitch brings a wealth of expertise and experience in building out OMS/PMS distribution across the Americas and we are very excited about his collaboration with Athena Systems, one of our portfolio companies which has a world-class OMS. Beyond that, Mitch will also be teaming up with Danny Finnerty to lead our expansion efforts across NetDania, TTMzero and FairXchange as we continue to broaden our footprint in the Americas.
Mitch brings an abundance of energy and enthusiasm and together with Danny’s tenacity, I’m confident they will form an unstoppable team. United Fintech is growing and it’s super exciting times ahead.
In the beginning of August, United Fintech revealed it is opening developer hub in Madrid. The Fintech firm has been focused on its rapid expansion through acquiring and scaling fintech companies in the capital market space.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.