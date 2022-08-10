Mitch Vine and Danny Finnerty join United Fintech’s New York team

United Fintech, a quickly growing fintech firm launched by Christian Frahm, today revealed that it has expanded its New York team with two new appointments.

The firm has appointed Mitch Vine as Head of New Business Sales in the Americas and Danny Finnerty as a Sales Executive.

Background

Mitch Vine brings a vast experience in of software sales to US-based financial institutions. For the last five years, he has held senior new business sales roles in New York at AlphaDesk, a partnership between London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) and Refinitiv. Before that, he was served for four years in sales and business development positions at Eze Software Group, based in London and then in New York.

Mitch Vine, Head of New Business Sales in the Americas, United Fintech said: