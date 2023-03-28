Cobalt relaunches as CobaltFX, digital asset division spin off planned for Q2

Cobalt today announced it’s relaunching as CobaltFX and its Digital Asset division will create a “new venture” on the same platform in the second quarter of the year.

Founder Andrew Coyne highlighted that a key focus for CobaltFX’s team will be product innovation and growth acceleration.

Cobalt was acquired by United Fintech in December 2022 from Citibank, Standard Chartered Bank, S&P Global, Singapore Exchange. As part of its on-boarding onto United Fintech’s digital capital markets product platform, Cobalt is relaunched as CobaltFX and going back to its “roots” of focusing on foreign exchange.

Andrew Coyne, who himself has been onboarded as part of United Fintech, said: