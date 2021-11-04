TP ICAP names Sebastien Rozes regional CEO for EMEA

TP ICAP Group has revealed the appointment of Sebastien Rozes as Regional CEO for EMEA. The market infrastructure provider noted that the appointment is subject to FCA approval.

Based in London, Rozes is an experienced financial services professional. He spent over 30 years working globally for institutions such as BNP Paribas, Merrill Lynch, ABN AMRO, ABN AMRO-Rothschild, RBS and most recently MUFG.

Rozes brings products expertise across Equities, Fixed Income, FX, Rates, Financing and M&A, client coverage, regulation, risk and senior management roles.