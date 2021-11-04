TP ICAP names Sebastien Rozes regional CEO for EMEA

TP ICAP Group has revealed the appointment of Sebastien Rozes as Regional CEO for EMEA. The market infrastructure provider noted that the appointment is subject to FCA approval.
Based in London, Rozes is an experienced financial services professional. He spent over 30 years working globally for institutions such as BNP Paribas, Merrill Lynch, ABN AMRO, ABN AMRO-Rothschild, RBS and most recently MUFG.
Rozes brings products expertise across Equities, Fixed Income, FX, Rates, Financing and M&A, client coverage, regulation, risk and senior management roles.
Innovation, regulation and clients’ needs are driving significant change in EMEA markets. Sebastien’s deep financial services experience will be a great asset to TP ICAP as we respond to and anticipate these changes so that we remain well placed to execute our growth strategy.
Sebastien Rozes commented:
TP ICAP is at an exciting stage in its development. It has market-leading client franchises, a clear strategy, and with the Liquidnet acquisition an opportunity to transform its growth trajectory. I’m looking forward to working with Nicolas and the team to execute our plans.
In his new position, Rozes will lead Governance, Conduct, Culture and Regulatory agenda in the UK business of the company, as well as on the continent. This represents a growing part of company, as well as enabling the execution of the Group’s strategic plan in EMEA.