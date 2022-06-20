TP ICAP appoints Daniel Fields as CEO of its Global Broking division

Most recently Fields, has been with Altero Capital Partners, where he focused on strategic advisory and capital markets.

Throughout his career, Fields has worked in capital markets for more than 25 years. He has served as Global Head of Markets at Société Générale and also has previously been in the roles such as Global Head of Trading and Global Head of Sales in its Global Banking and Investor Solutions division.

Electronic market infrastructure and information provider TP ICAP today announced the appointment of Daniel Fields as CEO of its Global Broking division. In his new role, he will report directly to the Group’s CEO, Nicolas Breteau.

In his new position as CEO of Global Broking, Fields will focus on driving further growth in the business and delivering strategic execution, including the continued rollout of TP ICAP’s electronic platform, Fusion.

Nicolas Breteau, CEO of TP ICAP, commented:

The appointment of Dan as CEO of our Global Broking business is another important strategic hire for TP ICAP as we continue to build out the strength of our leadership team. His extensive experience in capital markets and strong client relationships position him as the perfect candidate to drive the transformation of Global Broking.

Daniel Fields, CEO of Global Broking at TP ICAP, said:

TP ICAP’s Global Broking business is a world-renowned market leader, underpinned by a huge amount of expertise, trusted networks and innovative technology. I’m excited to take the reins at a time of major change, both within the wider markets and within TP ICAP. Already, the firm is making great progress advancing its strategy – for example, rolling out its electronic platform, Fusion – and I’m looking forward to working with such a talented team to continue to drive progress so that TP ICAP remains at the forefront of the industry.

Fields’ appointment follows that of Mark Govoni as CEO of Agency Execution, announced earlier of this year.

As a result of the appointment, Andrew Polydor, who has led Global Broking, as well as Energy & Commodities (E&C) throughout the pandemic, will return be able to return to E&C business as CEO. George Dranganoudis , who transfers from APAC, will support Polydor as Deputy CEO of E&C and EMEA CEO of E&C.

Breteau added: