Swissquote makes changes to UK management as CEO Federico Cirulli steps down

Swissquote Ltd, the UK entity of Swissquote Group, has announced changes in the senior management of the organisation.
The company revealed that Federico Cirulli, the CEO of Swissquote’s UK business has resigned from his position.
Marc Burki, co-founder of Swissquote Group Holding Ltd and chairman of the UK entity board commented:
I would like to thank Federico for all his efforts in building our UK business, and I am confident that Michela and Jack will carry on this work and bring forward the commitment of the Group to the UK market.
New appointments
Swissquote also revealed that Michela Pollini and Jack Rawlings have been appointed as Executive Directors. Their appointments aim to ensure the continuity and stability of business development as well as the firm’s expansion on UK territory following the CEO’s departure.
The UK office will remain a key pillar for our expansion and forex development, with the intention to broaden the instruments offered and serve our clients even better and faster.
