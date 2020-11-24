Menu

Swissquote appoints Karim Yakhloufi as head of German desk

Executives November 24, 2020 —by Steffy Bogdanova  0


Karim Yakhloufi becomes the head of German desk of Swissquote

Financial service provider Swissquote announced it has selected Karim Yakhloufi as the head of its German desk.

The online bank issued a statement on Monday reporting the new appointment. According the the statement, Yakhloufi will work on the development of the forex- and cross-asset-trading business with private clients, wealth managers and family offices.

Swissquote
Share via

Yakhloufi commented:

Karim Yakhloufi, Swissquote
Karim Yakhloufi
Source: LinkedIn

I am absolutely delighted to join this team and contribute to the success story of this highly innovative and digital-oriented bank.

Yakhloufi brings to his new position more than 15 years of professional experience in the financial industry. He obtained this experience in the international management consultancy and as a longtime director of the online bank Strateo, Branch of Arkea Direkt Bank based in Geneva, where he was responsible for the business area.

Yakhloufi has previously worked at Thomson Reuters and Deutsche Bahn, where he served as business consultant.

Read More:

Related News

arrow
X
Accuindex names Husein Al-Koofee executive director of Cyprus operations…ExecutivesHusein Al-Koofee, the new Executive Director commented: I am excited to join Accuindex and lead the firms new Cyprus operations. Accuindex has a visio…

Swissquote appoints Karim Yakhloufi as head of German desk

0
Send this to a friend