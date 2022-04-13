StoneX hires William Wilson as Head of Debt Capital Markets

StoneX Group Inc. has announced the appointment of William Wilson as Head of Debt Capital Markets, starting 1 July 2022.

Wilson brings to his new position over 30 years of experience in corporate debt and leveraged finance. He has worked in partnership level positions at Credit Suisse, Bear Stearns, UBS Securities, Stifel Financial Corp. Most recently, Wilson served as Managing Director and Head of Leveraged Finance at Imperial Capital. In his career, he has been responsible for a range of capital markets activities, such as managing teams of professionals who structured and distributed private loans and bonds in addition to directly leading origination efforts.

Robert LaForte, Co-Head of Fixed Income at StoneX, said: