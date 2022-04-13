StoneX hires William Wilson as Head of Debt Capital Markets

April 13, 2022 9:10 am

StoneX Group Inc. has announced the appointment of William Wilson as Head of Debt Capital Markets, starting 1 July 2022.

Wilson brings to his new position over 30 years of experience in corporate debt and leveraged finance. He has worked in partnership level positions at Credit Suisse, Bear Stearns, UBS Securities, Stifel Financial Corp. Most recently, Wilson served as Managing Director and Head of Leveraged Finance at Imperial Capital. In his career, he has been responsible for a range of capital markets activities, such as managing teams of professionals who structured and distributed private loans and bonds in addition to directly leading origination efforts.

Robert LaForte, Co-Head of Fixed Income at StoneX, said:

Robert LaForte, StoneX

Robert LaForte
We are pleased to have William join our rapidly growing team at StoneX. He brings a lot of experience and strong industry relationships to the table, and we know his expertise in corporate debt will be an asset as we look to further expand our Primary Markets business.

William Wilson joins StoneX

As StoneX’s new Head of Debt Capital Markets, Wilson will focus on developing bespoke private credit solutions, corporate debt issuance, and SPACs leveraging StoneX’s core target of serving mid-market clientele.

Wilson’s appointment is the latest addition to StoneX’s rapidly growing Fixed Income Division which has added over 10 new team members in past six months across Structured Credit, IG Credit, Emerging Markets, Munis and their Treasury product lines.

William Wilson, Head of Debt Capital Markets at StoneX, added:

William Wilson, StoneX

William Wilson
I am very excited to join the StoneX team to lead the growth of their Debt Capital Markets desk on the banking side. I’m looking forward to working with this great team and drawing on my extensive experience in debt capital markets to provide our clients with customized financial solutions.

