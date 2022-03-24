StoneX expands structured credit product business with three new hires

As Managing Director of StoneX’s structured product sales team, Brad Ladden will report to Matt Kirstein, Head of Agency & Non-Agency Structured Product Sales, starting in June. Prior to joining Stone X, Ladden spent more than 20 years at Citi Group. Most recently he served as the Head of the West Coast Structured Product Sales there.

These three additions to our structured products division are further testimony to the rapid growth we’re currently undergoing. We are thrilled to bring three outstanding professionals from top tier financial institutions onboard and have no doubt that they will make an instant impact across sales and trading of our structured credit products. The experience and expertise that Max, Andrew and Brad bring to the table will be instrumental in supporting the upward trajectory of our division.”

StoneX Group Inc. today announced that its Fixed Income Division, has hired Max Jaeger as Managing Director of Non-Agency Mortgage products. Andrew Ibrahim was recruited as Managing Director of Structured Product Sales and Brad Ladden was appointed as Managing Director of Structured Product Sales. The new additions to the team aim to further expand StoneX’s structured products business.

Andrew Ibrahim will also report to Andrew Ibrahim in his new role as Managing Director of Structured Product Sales, starting in April. He also joins the company from Citi where he spent a decade working on mortgage sales. Before that he worked at Morgan Stanley

Max Jaeger joins as a Managing Director, effective immediately with responsibilities covering the trading of Non-Agency Mortgage products, not including Credit Risk Transfer (CRT). He will report directly to Brian Vescio. He has worked Performance Trust before joining StoneX. Before that he served as head of non-agency trading at Wells Fargo, as well as prior stints at Deutsche Bank and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Anthony Diciollo, Co-Head of StoneX’s Fixed Income Division added:

As we continue expanding our structured credits products business, it’s encouraging to get big names from established players in this space. Each of these new additions to the team not only understand what we’re looking to build, but fully believe in the unique way we’re approaching this business.

StoneX noted that it expects to hire more people in the near future to support the growth of its structured credit product business.

Rob Laforte, Co-Head of StoneX’s Fixed Income Division concluded:

These three hires each bring decades of experiences at leading institutions that will help us support the next growth phase of our structured credit products division. Max Jaeger is a unique sales-and-trading specialist that will add tremendous value to our non-agency mortgage, mortgage bonds and whole-loan trading products offering. Brad and Andrew come to us with an impressive track record of growing and expanding structured products at one of the top financial institutions globally and their expertise will be essential in helping serve our existing and future clients.

Earlier in January, the StoneX also expanded services into digital payments and appointed Dean Chang to lead the development .