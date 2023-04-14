StoneX partners with Coinbase for offering crypto contracts

StoneX Group Inc and Coinbase Derivatives Exchange (CDE) have partnered to offer clients of StoneX Financial Inc. access to the full suite of CDE contracts cleared by Nodal Clear.

With this partnership, retail traders gain access to liquid cryptocurrency markets through the CDE’s nano Bitcoin futures (BIT) and nano Ethereum futures (ET) contracts, which are sized at 1/100th and 1/10th of the underlying commodity, respectively.