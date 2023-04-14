StoneX partners with Coinbase for offering crypto contracts

StoneX Group Inc and Coinbase Derivatives Exchange (CDE) have partnered to offer clients of StoneX Financial Inc. access to the full suite of CDE contracts cleared by Nodal Clear.
With this partnership, retail traders gain access to liquid cryptocurrency markets through the CDE’s nano Bitcoin futures (BIT) and nano Ethereum futures (ET) contracts, which are sized at 1/100th and 1/10th of the underlying commodity, respectively.
Clayton Passero, Managing Director and Head of Futures Online, StoneX Financial Group, said:
StoneX is committed to providing our clients with greater choice and access across financial markets to maximize their futures trading needs. This agreement enables StoneX clients to access Coinbase’s robust portfolio of products while benefiting from StoneX’s high-value and transparent clearing and execution services.
Nodal Clear, a Derivatives Clearing Organization, acts as the central counterparty clearing provider for Nodal Exchange and Coinbase Derivatives Exchange. By serving as the buyer to every seller and the seller to every buyer, it effectively minimizes the credit risks for all market participants involved.
We are excited to have StoneX offer our futures contracts and look forward to their significant reach and distribution contributing to the quality of our already liquid futures markets,” said the CEO of CDE, Boris Ilyevsky. “StoneX’s retail customers will be able to trade accessible futures contracts tailored to their level of risk, and we plan to make larger contracts available to satisfy growing institutional demand.
Experienced writer and journalist, working in the global online trading sector, Steffy is the Editor of LeapRate. She has previous experience as a copywriter and has been with the company since January 2020. Steffy has a British and American Studies degree from St. Kliment Ochridski University in Sofia.