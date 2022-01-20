StoneX expands services into digital payments, Dean Chang to lead the development

StoneX Group Inc. revealed that its Global Payments Division (StoneX Payments) has launched a new new digital payments initiative. The company aims to expand the range of payments solutions it provides to its global corporate and institutional clients.
Facilitating payments in emerging markets poses challenges and StoneX Payment will address its customers’ critical needs with the launch of its new initiative. The new digital solution will make it easier and more convenient for global institutions and corporates to set themselves up to accept local payments, helping them grow their core business and drive customer engagement.
Global Head of Digital Payments
Dean Chang joined the StoneX Payments team as Global Head of Digital Payments to launch its new digital payment offering. The official announcement highlighted that he has an extensive experience in cross-border FX and building innovative digital payment solutions. Chang was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Island Pay, where he was worked on growing the firm’s footprint in the Caribbean region.
Carsten Hils, Global Head of StoneX Payments, commented:
We recognize that although we are providing world-class cross-border FX payout solutions, our clients have other payments needs that we plan to address with these new capabilities. We want to position ourselves to support their goals, leveraging our experience and knowledge in emerging markets. Dean brings a diverse skill set and experience that positions him well to lead our new digital payments initiative.
Chang said:
Dean Chang Source: LinkedIn
I am excited to join StoneX Payments and be part of a team that leads the way in global payments. This initiative represents an investment in the future, as we build our platform and broaden our reach with new, innovative payments solutions to help our clients grow in new markets around the world.
StoneX Payments focuses on funds transfer to the developing world and offers competitive and transparent pricing, along with a secure delivery. Its services are available in 140 currencies across 180 countries.
