StoneX expands services into digital payments, Dean Chang to lead the development

StoneX Group Inc. revealed that its Global Payments Division (StoneX Payments) has launched a new new digital payments initiative. The company aims to expand the range of payments solutions it provides to its global corporate and institutional clients.

Facilitating payments in emerging markets poses challenges and StoneX Payment will address its customers’ critical needs with the launch of its new initiative. The new digital solution will make it easier and more convenient for global institutions and corporates to set themselves up to accept local payments, helping them grow their core business and drive customer engagement.

Global Head of Digital Payments

Dean Chang joined the StoneX Payments team as Global Head of Digital Payments to launch its new digital payment offering. The official announcement highlighted that he has an extensive experience in cross-border FX and building innovative digital payment solutions. Chang was most recently Chief Operating Officer of Island Pay, where he was worked on growing the firm’s footprint in the Caribbean region.