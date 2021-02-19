SquaredFinancial promotes Philios Petrides to Chief Data Officer

Petrides will be responsible for three interlinked areas of governance, operations and business development. He will focus on implementing the insights offered by big data to improve the products and services delivered to SquaredFinancial’s clients.

We are a data driven company and increasingly use digital information for governance, innovation and revenue generation. Data is at the centre of our business model, so I am excited that we could bring Philios into the company to lead this essential part of our development.

The fintech-led brokerage and investment firm, SquaredFinancial has just announced the promotion of Philios Petrides as Chief Data Officer with the task to drive forward the digital transformation of the company.

Petrides started at SquaredFinancial as Global Head of Business Intelligence in August 2020. Prior to this, he has had several managerial roles, with companies including Scope Markets, easyMarkets and FXPro. He creating business intelligence departments and leading on data drive change. Petrides is recognised for his business analytics and Forex industry experience, where he has used data in the development of new architectures and applications which increase revenues and reduce costs.

Petrides holds a degree in Internet Computing from the University of Northumbria, with specialization in Data Science and MSc in Business Intelligence and Data Analytics from CIIM.

Last week, SquaredFinancial announced that Ali Rupani had taken up the role of Chief Sales Officer as part of the company’s growth and development of its core team.

In the beginning of February, the company backed individual and private investors by offering unrestricted access to trade GameStop. The stock became available for all SquaredFinancial traders yesterday.