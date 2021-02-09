Ali Rupani becomes chief sales officer at SquaredFinancial

The fintech led brokerage and investment firm, SquaredFinancial, has announced that Ali Rupani has taken up the role of Chief Sales Officer as part of the company’s growth and development of its core team.
As former Goldman Sachs London trader, Rupani, ran the bank’s FX Sales operations for MENA and Africa. He has also headed up Squared Financials’ Groups Sales Team in Europe. Rupani has over 15 years investment banking experience and has been key to the development of the company following it’s relaunched in May last year.
Husam Al Kurdi, Chief Executive Officer at SquaredFinancial commented:
We have put in place one of the strongest management teams of any brokerage firm in our sector. It is through the quality of our all our employees that we will continue to build and expand the business. Ali brings a depth of market knowledge and industry insights which will be of great benefit to all our clients. He is the right person to help take Squared to the next level.
Rupani will be based out of the SquaredFinancial London offices but has a global remit overseeing the sales teams across Europe, Asia, LatAm and African. He graduated from University College London with a BA in Philosophy & Economics.