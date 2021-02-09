Ali Rupani becomes chief sales officer at SquaredFinancial

The fintech led brokerage and investment firm, SquaredFinancial, has announced that Ali Rupani has taken up the role of Chief Sales Officer as part of the company’s growth and development of its core team.

As former Goldman Sachs London trader, Rupani, ran the bank’s FX Sales operations for MENA and Africa. He has also headed up Squared Financials’ Groups Sales Team in Europe. Rupani has over 15 years investment banking experience and has been key to the development of the company following it’s relaunched in May last year.